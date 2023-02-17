Why Prince William and Kate's son Prince Louis hasn't made his royal tour debut yet Prince Louis turns five in April

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child, Prince Louis, delighted royal fans when he made his debut on the walk to church on Christmas Day last year.

And while Louis has made public appearances at Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which you can see in the video below, there is one milestone the four-year-old is yet to reach… his first royal tour.

But there's a perfectly logical reason as to why Louis hasn't made an official overseas trip yet.

Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all remained in the UK when the couple carried out a five-day visit to Pakistan in October 2019. At the time, Kensington Palace said it was the Prince and Princess' "most complex tour" to date.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic made travel difficult for the next two years, with the royals mainly carrying out visits in the UK.

William and Kate carried out their first joint overseas tour since the pandemic in March 2022, where they spent ten days travelling around the Caribbean.

Once again, George, Charlotte and Louis did not accompany their parents on the trip as it took place during term time. George and Charlotte were at Thomas's Battersea school in south west London at the time, while Louis was enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School.

Prince George in Australia in 2014

The young royals started at their new school, Lambrook, in September 2022, following the Waleses' move to Windsor over the summer.

William and Kate are yet to formally announce any overseas visits for this year, so it's not known if Louis will be making his royal tour debut anytime soon.

In comparison, George made his tour debut in Australia and New Zealand in 2014 when he was just eight months old.

The tot stole the show when he met his namesake George the bilby at Taronga Zoo in Sydney and was even given his own soft toy, which he was instantly enamoured with.

Charlotte's first tour to Canada in 2016

William and Kate were then joined by their eldest children on their visit to Canada in 2016, where a 16-month-old Charlotte made her royal tour debut.

The young royals had fun at a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, where the Princess spoke her first words in public, as she ran towards a balloon arch and said, "Pop!"

George and Charlotte also accompanied their parents on a visit to Germany and Poland in 2017.

