Prince Louis hopeful for Wimbledon ball boy debut as Princess Kate reveals he has been 'practising'

The Princess of Wales revealed her youngest son had been practising his skills

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans when their two eldest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, made a surprise appearance in the royal box at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The youngest of the Wales family, five-year-old Prince Louis, didn't get to join his siblings to watch Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in a historic men's final, much to the disappointment of the royal youngster.

WATCH: Prince Louis' funniest moments in the royal spotlight

The Princess of Wales told Ella Ottoway from the All England Club's young person programme that her youngest was "very upset" he wasn't able to watch the match - but Prince Louis may make his Wimbledon debut sooner than he thinks.

© Getty Prince Louis of Wales is keen to become a ball boy at Wimbledon

Princess Kate eagerly shared that her son has been practising his skills to become a ball boy.

While speaking with 16-year-old ball boy, Joel, the Princess revealed that her youngest had been copying the ball boys and girls on the court.

© Getty Prince Louis often delights royal fans with his larger-than-life personality

"He (Louis) tries to practise the standing and staying serious, like us," Joel told PA news agency. "He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."

Should Prince Louis wish to pursue his dream of becoming a ball boy, he has a while to wait, as Wimbledon tends to accept applicants who are in their final years of high school.

TRENDING NOW: A look back at all the best celebrity guests at this year's Wimbledon

© Getty Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon for the first time, much to Prince Louis' dissapointment

According to the Wimbledon website: "Approximately 170 are selected from about 750 year 9 & 10 applicants and around 80 are chosen from about 250 ballboys/girls (BBGs) from previous years."

© Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte clap at the action

The average age is 15 years old, with those who make it as a BBG spending two years in the role. Prince Louis wouldn't be the first royal to make it onto the court as a ball boy.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wore a pretty floral dress at Wimbledon

His step-grandmother, Queen Camilla, recently revealed she was a ball girl for Queen's back in her youth during the 1960s. Speaking to the ball boys and girls at the tournament, the Queen said of their challenging role: "You have to be very agile. I remember doing it 100 years ago at Queen's (Club). It is quite difficult."