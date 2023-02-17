Belgium's Princess Delphine shares first public hug with father King Albert Delphine Boël was granted her royal title in 2020

Former Belgian King Albert II, 88, was spotted embracing his daughter, Princess Delphine, 54, for the first time publicly since she was granted her royal title in 2020.

The exchange between the pair was captured by royal journalist Wim Dehandschutter as the Belgian royals attended the annual mass in memory of deceased members of the royal family at the Notre-Dame de Laeken church in Brussels on Friday.

🚨 Belgian King Albert, 88, and Princess Delphine, 54: their 1st display of affection at a public event.



📍 Mass at church in Laeken



👑 Last year at the same ceremony, Delphine appeared alongside her father for the 1st time, but then they were believed to avoid each other. pic.twitter.com/mzgKpv8E3O — [Wim Dehandschutter] (@WDehandschutter) February 17, 2023

Princess Delphine was also spotted embracing her half-brother, King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde, as she arrived at the service with her husband, James O'Hare.

Artist Delphine Boël was granted the title of Princess of Belgium in October 2020 following a court battle. She was born from Albert's 18-year-long affair with Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps.

Princess Delphine greets her half-brother, King Philippe

Rumours that he had fathered a child with another woman first emerged back in 1999, after claims were disclosed in an unauthorised biography about Albert's wife, Queen Paola.

King Albert admitted that he is the father of an illegitimate daughter in January 2020, but he had fought the paternity claim by Delphine for more than a decade.

ROYAL INSIDER: How Princess Mako's love story rocked Japan's royal family

Princess Delphine's meeting with Queen Paolo and father Albert in 2020

Shortly after being granted her royal title, Delphine met her father and Queen Paola, at Belvédère Castle in Brussels.

Delphine and her husband, James, share two children, who have also been granted royal titles, Princess Josephine and Prince Oscar. However, neither Delphine or her children are in the line of succession to the Belgian throne.

REVEALED: Princess Kate and Prince William share their favourite ski resort with this celebrity

Albert abdicated from the Belgian throne in 2013 for health reasons. He was succeeded by his eldest son, Philippe.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde share four children – Princess Elisabeth, 21, Prince Gabriel, 19, Prince Emmanuel, 17, and Princess Eleonore, 14.

LISTEN: The lonely and shocking true story behind the birth of Lady Louise Windsor

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! https://www.hellomagazine.com/newsletter/royal-explainer/">Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.