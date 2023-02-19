Royals at the BAFTAs through the years - 9 red carpet photos The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the 2023 awards

The red carpet will be rolled out on Sunday night for the 2023 BAFTAs ceremony, with the Prince and Princess of Wales as the guests of honour.

It's the first time the royals will be rubbing shoulders with A-listers at the bash for the first time in 2020. No doubt Kate will wow in an incredible evening dress for the occasion, check out her previous looks over the years in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate's stunning BAFTA looks through the years

The couple missed the event in-person last year due to "diary constraints" with William sending a video message only. And in 2021, the Prince pulled out last-minute at the virtual ceremony due to the sudden passing of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Let's take a look at when the royals have attended the BAFTAs in past years, starting with…

Prince William and Kate - 2020

Before the pandemic broke out, the royals enjoyed a night at the BAFTAs. For Kate's most recent appearance, she looked stunning in a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen with her hair styled in an elegant updo.

That year marked William's tenth year as President of BAFTA and he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced Star Wars movies, including The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One, as well as Jurassic Park, ET The Extra Terrestrial and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Prince William and Kate - 2019

The Prince and Princess enjoyed a glamorous date night at the BAFTAs in 2019, with Kate wowing in a white one-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo and she accessorised with Princess Diana's South Sea pearl earrings.

Prince William and Kate - 2018

Kate joined her husband again for a second time at the BAFTAs. The Princess, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, decided to dress her bump in a flowing dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured a black belt. Her belt was thought to be a subtle nod to the awards' dress code of wearing black that year to support the Time's Up movement.

Prince William and Kate - 2017

The Cambridges made their debut as a couple in 2017. Kate made quite the entrance at the Royal Albert Hall, looking breathtaking in a bespoke strapless, tiered Alexander McQueen gown embellished with white flowers. She wore her hair swept back in a chignon to highlight her dazzling diamond chandelier earrings.

Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William's late grandmother the Queen didn't strictly attend the BAFTAs, but she was given an honorary trophy in 2013 in recognition of her lifetime support of British film and television. Sir Kenneth Branagh did the honours and presented Her Majesty with the award at Windsor Castle, thanking her for being a patron of so many entertainment bodies and charities.

He also quipped that the Queen was the "most memorable Bond girl yet" referring to her cameo alongside Daniel Craig in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch.

The monarch used to keep her BAFTA on display on a cabinet in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, alongside a selection of family photos.

Prince William - 2010

William has been President of BAFTA since 2010. Here he is walking his first red carpet in his official role.

Princess Anne - 1979

The Princess Royal presents Francesca Annis with her BAFTA in March 1979.

Princess Anne - 1971

Before they were renamed the BAFTAs in 1976, they were known as the SFTA Awards (the Society of Film and Television Arts Awards). Princess Anne is pictured here in March 1971 with comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, presenting the double act with the award for the best light entertainment programme for The Morecambe and Wise Show. Anne was President of BAFTA from 1972 to 2000.

Prince Philip - 1963

The Duke of Edinburgh was the first President of BAFTA, holding the role from 1959 to 1965. Philip has presented various awards over the years, including one to Richard Attenborough for his work on The L-Shaped Room in 1963.

