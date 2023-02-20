Queen Consort Camilla shares heartwarming request ahead of return to royal duties The Queen Consort had to cancel all her engagements last week after testing positive for COVID-19

The Queen Consort shared a heartwarming request as she prepares to return to royal duties following her COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

One of Camilla's charities, the Royal Voluntary Service, has launched a new project called Coronation Champions Awards.

The Queen Consort said in a message: "I am delighted to be launching the Coronation Champions Awards with the Royal Voluntary Service, to shine a light on the herculean efforts of our nation’s volunteers.

"Up and down the country, millions of unsung heroes are contributing to their local communities, giving generously of their time and their talents to enhance the lives of others.

"If you know a volunteer who is making a difference, please be sure to share their story. We would love to hear about them!"

Camilal volunteering at the RVS Lunch Club in 2020

The RVS will choose a total of 500 volunteers as Coronation Champions, who will receive a specially designed Coronation Champions and a signed certificate from Her Majesty. Some of the volunteers chosen will also be given the opportunity to attend one of the official coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a garden party.

Camilla, who has been President of the RVS since December 2012, is expected to resume her royal engagements this week, including a Clarence House reception on Thursday to celebrate the second anniversary of her online book club, The Reading Room.

King Charles was asked about his wife's health as he visited Milton Keynes last Friday, telling one well-wisher: "She's getting better."

The Queen Consort was forced to cancel visits to the West Midlands and Milton Keynes last week after testing positive for COVID-19 last Monday.

