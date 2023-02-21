Mike and Zara Tindall confirm exciting date day as they share look inside their home The Tindalls speak about their sporting careers in a new interview

Mike and Zara Tindall both have busy careers, with their commitments to their sports and charitable projects, but the pair are set for a fun date day together next month.

The couple, who have been married 12 years this July, opened up about their sporting successes and their love of horseracing as they shared an insight inside their Cotswolds home in a new interview with William Hill's series, The Inside Track.

The Tindalls are regulars at the races, with equestrian Zara taking up a role as a director at Cheltenham racecourse in 2020.

The couple stepped out for three days of the Cheltenham Festival last year with Zara wowing in a selection of colour block coats and hats.

Mike and Zara at Cheltenham Festival 2022

Their latest interview comes after Mike and Zara took part in their first ever podcast together, with Mike quizzing his wife about her career.

Zara, 41, has followed in her mother Princess Anne's footsteps with her sporting career, and won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Mike, 44, was part of the England rugby squad which won the 2003 World Cup.

Zara receiving her Olympic silver medal from her mother, Princess Anne

The couple are also parents to Mia, nine, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

Mike chatted exclusively with HELLO! at Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane earlier this month, and revealed how his children are following in his and their mother's sporty footsteps.

He said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

