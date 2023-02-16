WATCH: Mike and Zara Tindall share romantic moment in behind-the-scenes video The Tindalls have been married for 12 years this July

Mike and Zara Tindall recently thrilled fans with their adorable podcast, with former rugby star Mike turning interviewer.

The couple, who have been married 12 years this July, wowed in a joint photoshoot for Vogue Australia last November and now you can see their romantic horseback ride together in a previously unseen behind-the-scenes video below…

WATCH: Mike and Zara's romantic horseback ride

Magic Millions Polo, for which Zara is an ambassador, posted the clip to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday, and it shows the couple looking lovingly at one another as they ride on their horses side by side at their home, Aston Farm, on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

Mike looks dapper in a navy jacket and beige trousers, while his wife Zara wears a gorgeous blue shirt dress and riding boots. The final part of the clip shows a close-up of equestrian Zara stroking a horse.

Mike and Zara are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas

The Tindalls flew over to Australia for the Magic Millions polo earlier this year, after Mike's successful stint on I'm A Celebrity… in December, where he came fourth.

The sportsman spoke to HELLO! about whether he and Zara would make a permanent move Down Under, revealing in an exclusive interview: "Never say never but it's not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.

"We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

Mike and Zara are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

