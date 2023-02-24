King Charles releases heartfelt statement to mark one year on from Ukraine war The monarch spoke of the "unimaginable suffering"

King Charles has released a heartfelt statement marking one year of conflict in Ukraine. The monarch spoke of the "unimaginable suffering" the people of Ukraine have faced in the face of attack since Russia invaded the European country in 2022.

The King began: "It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

"The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the U.K. and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada."

The monarch, 74, then went on to address his meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace and spoke of the United Kingdom's efforts to support the nation over the past 12 months.

"Earlier this month I met President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time."

Charles ended his statement with: "Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united. Charles R."

Prince William and Princess Kate also marked one year of conflict on social media

The Prince and Princess of Wales also showed their support for Ukraine as the King marked one year of conflict. After the royal family's official Twitter page shared the King's statement in full, the post was re-tweeted by the official Twitter account for Prince William and Princess Kate along with the Ukrainian flag emoji.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the King had a busy week of solo engagements while the Queen Consort was recovering at home after a bout with COVID-19. The monarch paid a visit to the food redistribution charity, The Felix Project, and its warehouse and kitchens based in east London, where a number of volunteers were preparing and packing meals to distribute to those who them.

