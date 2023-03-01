Royal fans notice incredible detail in Princess Kate's latest post

The Prince and Princess of Wales went head-to-head in a spin class on Tuesday as part of their visit to South Wales – and fans were quick to pick up on one surprising detail.

For the sporty occasion, Princess Kate mounted her spin bike in a chic houndstooth midi skirt and a pair of heeled suede boots. Iconic!

Despite exclaiming: "Not sure I'm dressed for this," the Princess of Wales went on to lift a gold cup after beating her husband William in the light-hearted 45-second race.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Princess Kate's Instagram post, with one writing: "And Catherine won wearing HEELS!" whilst a second chimed in: "Absolutely HILARIOUS! Love you are keeping it real; you guys are AMAZING!!! Go Catherine, even with heels."

Prince William and Kate battled it out

A third remarked: "Wow! I am impressed Kate could spin with a skirt on! I barely survive spin class in active wear! You go girl!" and a fourth added: "Kate is truly goals - how did she do the exercise bike in full glam without breaking a sweat? I would have looked like a tomato."

The royal couple visited Wales

During their visit, the royal couple also paid a special visit to Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre to hear first-hand about the work they do to support those struggling with the effects of drug and alcohol addiction.

After hearing about the centre's plans to create six therapy allotments and gardens across South Wales, the Princess of Wales got stuck in by planting a handful of 'Sweet William' seeds. Volunteer gardener Vanessa Townsend helped Kate and told her: "They will flower in two years. I'll make sure you get some."

Prince William is patron of The Wales Air Ambulance charity

Later in the afternoon, the royal couple stopped by The Wales Air Ambulance charity headquarters in Llanelli. Only on Tuesday, Prince William became the charity's royal patron - his first Welsh patronage since being given the title the Prince of Wales by the King.

William was an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a helicopter pilot with the RAF Search and Rescue Force based at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

