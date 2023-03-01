Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been 'requested' to leave Frogmore, rep confirms Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had used the Windsor cottage when they lived in the UK; an Archewell spokeswoman confirms the news to HELLO!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed. But while the couple will be sad to vacate the residence they once considered their forever home, HELLO! understands the pair are determined to focus on family at this time.

Salvaging some family relationship is believed to be key to Prince Harry now, but if necessary the Duke of Sussex is happy to focus on his new family in California, where he and his wife now live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

In a statement, an Archewell spokeswoman told HELLO!: "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

The Windsor cottage was the first place they lived in as a married couple and the pair are believed to feel it was more like a home to them than even their Montecito property as they designed it themselves. While HELLO! understands the pair will not complain about the move, which is likely to happen after the Coronation, as they are aware of their privileged position and have a roof over their heads, the loss of their home is a blow.

The couple considered it a gift from the Queen (although it was only the lease, not the actual property she gave them) and their significant payment towards the property after their decision to leave the UK, was believed to have been made in order to keep the home, not just to pay off the very personal renovations.

The property is where Prince Harry and Meghan lived when they were in the UK - the couple have used it as their base each time they returned to the country, including for the Queen's state funeral last year.

The cottage had a huge renovation in 2019 costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4million, which the couple subsequently paid back. Here's how they did it...

Harry had previously allowed his cousin, Princess Eugenie, and husband Jack Brooksbank to use the property, but it has been reported that Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, will move into the property after he was requested to leave the Royal Lodge.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, are said to be making arrangements for their remaining belongings to be shipped to their home in Montecito, California, where they moved after leaving the United Kingdom.

The pair now mostly reside in California

During their last stay in the property Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, celebrated her first birthday.

The photo showed the spacious garden that the cottage boasts, as Lilibet sat in the grass while wearing a beautiful blue plaid dress.

An inside photo showed that the home featured wooden flooring, a traditional radiator, a large patterned rug and a piece of art hanging on the wall.

Above the framed picture was a wall light, adding a touch of luxury to the space and the corner of a formal armchair could also be seen at the edge of the frame.

The walls look as though they are mottled and could well be the stylish limewash effect which has been a hit with interior designers and Instagrammers alike.

