Sarah Ferguson shares support for friend in heartfelt message amid royal home reports

Sarah Ferguson is always so supportive of her friends and family. Wednesday was no exception, when she released a heartfelt message in support of a fellow author, for a very special reason.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram, where she posted a Story encouraging her fans to pre-order Sarah Standing's new book, Dancing With the Red Devil: A Memoir of Love, Hope, Family and Cancer.

The Duchess began: "Look at this incredible book, I'm just so proud, my wonderful friend…

"What a brave thing to do, every single minute of the last few years Sarah has inspired me to keep going on, never complain and just keep going on through life with gratitude, so much gratitude, that's what she did."

The doting grandmother posted the heart-warming message not long after reports suggested that her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, will be moving into Frogmore Cottage, previously Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in the UK.

Harry and Meghan are said to be making arrangements for their remaining belongings to be shipped to their home in Montecito, California.

The author paid kind tribute to her good friend

The Sun has reported that Charles began the process of moving the couple out of the property in the days following the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

HELLO! understands the decision was a "private family matter". Fans were given glimpses inside Frogmore in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, with Meghan seen painting her nails in the kitchen and the couple sharing a kiss while she perches on a kitchen worktop.

Sarah with daughters Eugenie and Beatrice

Their most recent stay was in 2022 when they visited for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and celebrated Lilibet's first birthday at the same time and then stayed again ahead of their European visits in early September.

Prior to that, Meghan and Harry had offered the cottage to Sarah's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank ahead of the birth of their first baby, son August.

