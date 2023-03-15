Prince William to make rare TV appearance after joint outing with Princess Kate The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the St Patrick's Day parade on 17 March

The Prince of Wales will take part in the Red Nose Day night of TV as it returns to screens on Friday.

William's TV appearance will come just hours after he joins wife Kate as the Princess of Wales makes her debut as Colonel of the Irish Guards at the St Patrick's Day parade.

The future King, 40, will shine a light on the stark reality of homelessness as he appears in a special thought-provoking film which will be shown during the programme.

William has spent time with Groundswell, a homelessness organisation funded by Comic Relief, and has recorded a podcast with its Listen Up! Project. See what the royal has to say in this teaser clip as he meets Nawshin and Miles…

Later in the film, the Prince will say: "My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did. I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it."

This Red Nose Day, money raised will help support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health, and food poverty here in the UK and around the world.

William speaks to Nawshin and Miles

Comic Relief has supported homelessness projects since 1988, and over the past two years Comic Relief’s funding has helped to support over 31,000 people experiencing or at risk of homelessness to access safe accommodation and specialist support.

Red Nose Day night of TV returns on Friday 17 March, from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer. To support Comic Relief, you can donate online at comicrelief.com/donate

