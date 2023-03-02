All the places Prince William and Princess Kate have lived during their marriage The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to Windsor last summer

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in April and in all those years, they've lived in a few places.

William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, swapped the city for more rural surroundings last summer, when they moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The Prince shared a glimpse inside their new abode during a video call with those affected by the floods in Australia earlier this year.

WATCH: William shares rare glimpse inside Windsor home

Loading the player...

With the royal children settled at their new school, Lambrook, William and Kate's London pad remains their official working residence.

HELLO! takes a look at all the places the royal couple have lived through the years.

Anglesey

When they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, William and Kate had already moved into a cottage on the Bodargan Estate in Anglesey in Wales, where the Prince was stationed as a search and rescue pilot.

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rented a four-bedroom farmhouse for approximately £750 per month from Lord and Lady Meyrick.

LATEST: How King Charles's eviction of Harry and Meghan will impact Archie and Lilibet

The couple in Anglesey shortly after the birth of their son, George

It boasted private beach access and beautiful views of Newborough Forest, but while William described it as an "immensely special place", his wife admitted to feeling isolated during her time there when they brought home little George.

Their Anglesey cottage is considered the young prince's first home, and while it afforded the family privacy, during a visit to a children's centre in Cardiff in 2020, Kate revealed that she felt isolated after giving birth.

"I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey.

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."

Anmer Hall

The Georgian country house in Norfolk was given to William and Kate as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

When William began working full-time as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance in 2015, the family moved to Norfolk, along with their newest arrival, Princess Charlotte.

NEW PHOTOS: Prince William and Princess Kate reunite with Norwegian royals in Windsor

William and Kate's country abode, Anmer Hall

Before the family moved in, the ten-bedroom retreat underwent £1.5m in refurbishments, paid for by private royal family funds, including a new roof and kitchen.

Anmer Hall is obviously a very special place for William and Kate, and they typically spend weekends and the school holidays at their country abode.

George's formal education began in Norfolk in 2016 at the nearby Westacre Montessori School Nursery.

Kensington Palace

In 2017, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace became the Prince and Princess' main residence.

Apartment 1A features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters, which we have received a peek inside on a few occasions, including when President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited in 2016.

MORE: Pippa Middleton christens baby daughter – with Kate and William in attendance

The Drawing Room at Apartment 1A

While living in London, Prince George began attending Thomas's Battersea school in 2017, and was joined by his sister, Princess Charlotte, in 2019.

Prince Louis began his formal education at Willcocks Nursery School in 2021, which Charlotte previously attended.

Adelaide Cottage

William and Kate relocated their family to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the summer of 2022, before their children enrolled at nearby Lambrook school.

An illustration of Adelaide Lodge, now known as Adelaide Cottage

Adelaide Cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, and was once a favourite breakfast spot for Queen Victoria.

The modest property is said to feature golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations – all recycled from a 19th century royal yacht – in the master bedroom.

LISTEN: Kate's royal tour fashion choices revealed!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.