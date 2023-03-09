Prince William and Princess Kate praise 'amazing' fundraisers during heartwarming appearance The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Hayes Muslim Centre

The Prince and Princess of Wales praised "amazing" communities fundraising for families left homeless after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Prince William and Kate met volunteers at the Hayes Muslim Centre in west London, where members helped raise more than £25,000 through bucket collections and other donations in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a later 7.5 tremor, which both struck on 6 February, claimed tens of thousands of lives in south-eastern Turkey and Syria and reduced thousands of homes and buildings to rubble as people slept.

Kate looked respectful in a black pleated dress with a matching coat and a cream embroidered headscarf. Meanwhile, her husband William donned a navy jumper, shirt under a grey jacket with chinos.

The Princess said: "It's sad that there's a need to do funding – it's amazing there are communities like this here raising (funds)."

William and Kate made a donation to the DEC

The British public have helped the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal raise £121 million – including donations from the King and Queen Consort and William and Kate.

The couple also met representatives from DEC member charities, including aid workers who have recently returned from the crisis zone in Turkey.

Kate and William helped to make origami cranes

In a lighter moment, the couple joined two schoolgirls who made hundreds of origami cranes to raise funds for the appeal – and guided the royals as they created the birds from paper.

The Prince and Princess's joint visit comes after Kate donned camo as she took part in a military training exercise with the Irish Guards during the snowy weather on Wednesday.

