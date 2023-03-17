Princess Kate is elegant in unexpected look with beautiful corsage

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in a feminine coat dress by Catherine Walker as she attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks with Prince William on Friday.

Kate served up an elegant outfit for the event, opting for a seafoam green coat featuring a streamlined silhouette, a stiff collar, a belted waistline, long sleeves and sleek lapels to complement a statement hat by Jane Taylor Millinery which held her trademark silky waves in place. The Princess typically opts for a bolder shade of green for her St Patrick's Day-themed looks, so fans were delighted that she toyed with colour for the appearance which you can watch below...

WATCH: Princess Kate celebrates St Patrick’s Day in new royal role

Princess Kate's chosen colour scheme paid tribute to the uniform of the Irish Guards, who do tunic buttons bearing the Harp of Ireland, arranged in two groups of four, with a shamrock on the collar and a blue plume worn on the right side of the bearskin.

Prince William, meanwhile, looked smart in his military uniform which was tied together with gold trims and a red sash.

The Princess of Wales looked divine in a sea-green ensemble

Kate added a gold shamrock brooch to her gorgeous sea-green attire, a piece which belongs to the regiment who loan it out to royal ladies associated with them, in addition to a large foliage-clad corsage fastened during the parade that captured attention. A pair of diamond-encrusted emerald earrings elevated her look, in addition to her coordinating stiletto heels by Emmy London.

A dash of dazzle was added to the princess' look in the form of emeralds

Keen to emulate Princess Kate's beautiful coat dress look? Scroll on for some seriously shoppable pieces the royal herself would love!

It was the couple’s first appearance at the parade since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales - it is a favourite on the royal calendar, usually involving a pint of Guinness! And significantly, it was the Princess' first time attending the parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards, meaning she took the salute for the first time.

Prince William looked smart beside his wife in uniform

Traditionally, Kate has chosen to wear patriotic green on St Patrick’s Day, with the exception of 2015, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte and chose to opt for a grey coat instead.

The Princess of Wales wore a delicate gold brooch in the shape of a clover

Actually, it’s said that the Princess loves to wear green - some of her most famous outfits were in the shade, from her neon green gown to her first-ever The Vampire’s Wife dress.

Kate opted out of green for the St Patrick's Day parade in 2015

Colour specialist Gabrielle Winters previously told HELLO!: "Kate has medium-dark eyes that are on the softer side in terms of intensity, and dependent on the lighting they appear to be slightly different shades of green.

"She wears her eye colours often and very successfully. Wearing colours that are innate to your colouring will make you appear graceful, fresh and elevated - Kate wearing her eye colours make her look effortlessly elegant, glowing and refined."

