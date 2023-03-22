The coronation countdown: everything to know about King Charles' special day Join us as we chat all things the upcoming coronation

Welcome back to the Right Royal Podcast! In this week's episode, we are all aboard the hype train for the upcoming unique moment in royal history, King Charles' coronation!

The historical coronation will be the first of its kind in Britain since the late Queen's coronation 70 years ago – and is sure to be full of pomp and ceremony. To kick things off, we are joined by our royal editor Emily Nash, who tells us what the illustrious ceremony means to the royal family, and to share predictions from the day.

Meanwhile, Majesty magazine editor Joe Little also sits down with us to talk about some of the more mythical elements of the coronation – from anointed oils to 13th century crowns to the stone of destiny (yes, really), while New York Times bestselling author and fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes chats about possible fashion choices on the day – and if we'll be seeing the royals stepping out in tiaras.

Charles' coronation will be a hugely special day

Finally, we are joined by saxophonist YolanDa Brown OBE, who performed at Westminster Abbey last week for an enraptured audience which included Prince William and Princess Kate - and received an OBE from King Charles the following day! Yolanda tells us all about performing in the historical abbey, and what advice she would give to those performing at the coronation. Tune in and enjoy!

