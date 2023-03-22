Prince William thanks British troops as he makes surprise visit to Poland The Prince of Wales began a two-day visit on Wednesday

The Prince of Wales landed in Poland on Wednesday as part of a two-day trip to thank British and Polish troops involved in the war in Ukraine, as well as to learn more about how the country has cared for displaced Ukrainian refugees.

As he landed in Warsaw, Prince William said: "It's fantastic to be back in Poland. "Our nations have strong ties. Through our cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened.

"I'm here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership. I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes.

"That's why this afternoon I visited Rzeszow to meet troops based there to hear their stories and recognise their duty. I was struck by their passion as well as their shared determination to defend our shared freedoms".

Speaking to the soldiers, he said: "I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you’re doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on."

Prince William thanked British and Polish troops

The father-of-three added: "You're doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important, and everyone back home thoroughly supports you."

On Thursday, the Prince will meet President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace and visit a local food hall to speak with Ukrainian refugees. Like other members of the royal family, both the Prince and Princess of Wales have long shown their support for Ukraine.

The Prince landed in Warsaw on Wednesday for a two-day visit

Shortly after Russia's invasion, the couple posted a personal tweet, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

The royal shared the support of Brits back home

Last year, they paid a visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn more about their appeal to support people affected by the conflict.

