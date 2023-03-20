Princess Kate sparks confusion amongst royal fans with Mother's Day photos The Princess posed with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Princess of Wales delighted fans by sharing two brand new family photos to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

The first candid snapshot shows Kate sitting in a tree alongside her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the second, the Princess is beaming as she cradles her youngest son Louis and holds his hand.

Kate cradled son Louis in one of the new Mother's Day photos ©Matt Porteous

The gorgeous images were captured by royal family photographer Matt Porteous and are from a former photoshoot which took place at Anmer Hall in Norfolk last summer.

They were shared on William and Kate’s official Instagram page alongside the caption: "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours."

Followers adored the heartwarming post – but some fans were left confused.

Some royal fans were confused by the post

The 19th March this year also marked Father's Day in a number of European countries, with Kate's post throwing them all off guard.

"Why is this saying Happy Mother's Day?" one queried, while a second joked: "Every man in America just panicked for a moment."

William and Kate are proud parents to three children

A third noted: "Funny how this year Mother's Day in the UK and then Father's Day pretty much everywhere else are on the same day (Father's Day always St Joseph, 19th of March). Best wishes to every parent then!"

Princess Kate is a doting mother and has previously been praised for her model parenting and down-to-earth approach.

Prince Louis won over crowds with his cheeky behaviour at the Jubilee

Back in July, during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, Prince Louis memorably dominated headlines with his cheeky behaviour.

But Princess Kate's patient approach to his playful antics reigned supreme in the eyes of parenting experts. Remind yourself of Louis' best moments in the clip below...

Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny, expressed at the time: "I'm impressed with how the Prince and Princess of Wales continue to be such impressive parenting role models to our modern parents today.

"They are open about their own struggles as parents and like all parents out there continue to strive to do their very best in raising their young."

