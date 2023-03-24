Mike Tindall has been enjoying sunnier climates in Los Angeles, California, this week. The former England rugby player was spotted walking along 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica and was pictured shopping in a number of retail outlets alongside DIY SOS presenter, Nick Knowles.

But royal fans will know that Santa Monica is close to the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While Mike was in town, he was located a half hour's drive from where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, Santa Barbara County, with their two children Archie and Lili. So did the royal relatives meet and catch up?

Mike Tindall and Nick Knowles visited LA this week

It's not known whether Mike did in fact go and pay a visit to see his wife Zara's cousin but it is thought that the pair have formed a bond over the years they've known each other. As well as Mike being married to Harry's relative, they formed a relationship over sports thanks to Mike being a part of the England rugby team.

Shortly after the release of his tell-all memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex appeared on a number of chat shows and one appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert saw him mention a funny anecdote involving Mike. Check out the video below to see what Harry had to say.

WATCH: Prince Harry recalls hilarious moment with Mike Tindall

Meanwhile, Mike clearly kept himself busy while holidaying in LA as he and Nick were photographed in some sports shops picking up memorabilia for their loved ones.

One photo shows the two men standing at the till as Mike held onto a small children's size Dodgers jersey – perhaps for his son, Lucas, who turned two earlier this week.

Prince Harry and Mike have grown close over the years

After purchasing the souvenirs for the little ones, they headed to the popular fashion outlet Free People, a women's wear store, where Mike may have picked up a special presenter for his wife Zara, who was back home caring for their three children, Mia, aged nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, two.

