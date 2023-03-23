Mike Tindall enjoys surprise California trip – see all the photos Zara Tindall's husband Mike enjoyed some time in the American city with a close friend

Mike Tindall has been enjoying some quality time in California recently, but he surprised fans when it was revealed that he was joined by DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles.

The pair were shopping for gifts on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, which is only an hour and a half's drive away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Montecito. Mike and Nick were seen making the most of the warm weather in the Californian city with Mike wearing a burgundy shirt and his companion rocking a similar grey item.

The duo were seen visiting various sportswear shops, including Lids, that specialises in hats, and the Dodgers Clubhouse, which sells merchandise for the Los Angeles baseball team.

The pair made sure to pick up the perfect souvenirs for their children, as they were seen customising children's-sized shirts at the shop.

Mike and Nick were also spotted in Free People, a women's wear store, no doubt getting some gifts for their wives back at home.

Mike's wife Zara will be looking after their three children back at home, including son Lucas who turned two on Tuesday.

Mike and Zara's relationship continues to be strong, and the pair were spotted sharing a kiss when Mike joined Zara at the Cheltenham Racecourse.

Mike and Zara are regulars at the annual Cheltenham Festival, with Zara becoming a director at the racecourse in 2020.

In fact, the dad-of-three invested in one particular horse on a whim, not knowing how things would turn out.

Back in 2014, Mike hit the headlines after investing a whopping £12,000 in a share in a horse called Monbeg Dude. Despite being a 40/1 outsider, the horse finished in third position in the Grand National that year, earning the couple £105,000.

