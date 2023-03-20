Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's front door view will blow you away The Sussexes reside in Montecito with their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion, where they reside with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is picture perfect at every turn. The Sussexes have an idyllic outdoor pool, a beautiful wine cellar and a vast garden filled with flowers.

WATCH: Prince Harry takes son Archie through magical flowerbed at private home

During their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, many parts of the property, known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, were showcased including the huge kitchen and Lilibet's stunning nursery, and a unique camera angle showed exactly what the royal couple see when they greet people at their front door. And the vistas will totally blow you away.

What the royal couple see when they open their front door

The clip showed Meghan's niece Ashleigh arriving at the family home, where Archie and Meghan embraced her. Behind Ashleigh a car could be seen as well as the mesmerising views. The couple benefit from beautiful gardens with manicured hedges and tall trees providing lots of shade.

The arched doorway features two heavy wooden doors and there's a lantern light hanging in the porch of the door. Their hall is painted white, creating a light and airy space and there are two black framed pieces of art on the wall, as well as an aircon control panel.

The Sussexes have a breathtaking home

The Sussexes' driveway was also showcased in full in the documentary, when Prince Harry rode a bike with Archie and cousin Princess Eugenie rode alongside them.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that her and Harry fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

In Harry's book Spare he touched on how the couple paid for the mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

