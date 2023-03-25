Meghan Markle kisses baby Archie on the lips in adorable home video The former Suits actress has a special bond with her son

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are every inch the doting parents to their two children Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilbet, one - but did you see this special at-home moment?

In a touching clip from episode two of their Netflix docuseries, Archie can be seen grabbing his adoring mother's face and giving her a huge kiss on the lips as they stand in what appears to be the youngster's nursery. See the heartfelt moment for yourself in the video below.

WATCH: Prince Archie kisses mum Meghan Markle

The candid series saw the couple share a number of adorable never-before-seen photos from their life at home with their little ones which you can see in our roundup here.

Another sweet moment showed the little Prince in a tender black and white photo with his mother as they cuddled up in a large armchair to read a story together.

Archie and his mother have such a special bond

The sweet image shows the toddler sitting on his mum's lap wearing a dinosaur jumper and showcasing his impressive curly locks.

Since the series was released in December last year, the Princess Lilibet reached a major milestone as it was revealed she was Christened at their family home in Montecito earlier this month on 3 March.

The series was full of never-before-seen family moments

No pictures have been released from the christening, with Harry and Meghan choosing to shield the children away from the public eye.

Whilst the husband-and-wife duo didn't release any more details from Lilibet's special day, it is likely that the little one missed out on one royal christening tradition.

Lili was Christened in March

For over a century royal babies - including the Wales children and Prince Archie - have worn a very special replica of the 1841 Honiton and lace gown, created in 2004.

However, Lilibet's royal family members were all a lot younger when they were Christened. Prince William and Princess Kate christened Prince George at three months old, Princess Charlotte at two months and Prince Louis at three months of age. Archie was also only three months old at his christening.

It's unlikely that the replica gown would have been flown over to the US for Lilibet to wear, and given her age, she's likely to have outgrown it.

