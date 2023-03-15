Why Prince Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet unlikely to have worn royal christening gown The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 21-month-old daughter was christened in California earlier this month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that their daughter, Princess Lilibet, was christened at their family home in Montecito on 3 March.

No pictures have been released from the christening, with Harry and Meghan choosing to shield Lilibet and big brother, Prince Archie, three, away from the public eye.

The Sussex siblings did make a number of adorable cameos in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, which aired in December.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet's cutest moments

Loading the player...

Harry and Meghan have not released any further details about their daughter's special day, but Lilibet is likely to have missed out on one royal christening tradition.

For more than a hundred years, royal babies have worn the Honiton and lace gown at their christenings. A replica of the original 1841 gown was made in 2004, and the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales's children and Archie have all worn it.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan's neighbour on why Princess Lilibet will be the 'most famous person in the US'

Archie wore the royal christening gown for his baptism in July 2019

The royal family has a tradition of christening their babies at a very young age, usually under six months old. William and Kate christened Prince George at three months old, Princess Charlotte at two months and Prince Louis at three months of age. Archie was also only three months old at his christening.

It's unlikely that the replica gown would have been flown over to the US for Lilibet to wear, and given her age, she's likely to have outgrown it.

Princess Lilibet pictured on her first birthday. Credit: Misan Harriman

From the images Harry and Meghan have shared of Lilibet with the public, it's likely that they chose for her to wear something of significance, with perhaps a nod to the royal christening gown.

Lilibet donned a sweet blue dress by Isabel Garreton for her first birthday last June, and while the business has now closed after 30 years, the company was founded in part to "support the advancement of underprivileged women" and help to break "the cycle of poverty".

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.