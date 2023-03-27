Prince Harry arrives in the UK weeks ahead of King Charles's coronation The Duke of Sussex now resides in Montecito, Santa Barbara

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the High Court, as a four-day hearing in a privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail begins on Monday.

Just hours before, a photo circulating on social media showed Prince Harry as he flew to London, looking low-key in a polo top and a baseball cap, emblazoned with Coop Hair, Don't Care.

It marks the first time the Duke has been in the UK since his grandmother, the late Queen's funeral last September and since the release of his explosive tell-all memoir, Spare, which was published in January. Harry's trip also comes just weeks before his father, the King's coronation on 6 May, and it's not yet known if the Sussexes will be in attendance.

In his latest legal battle, the father-of-two joins six other claimants, including singer Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, who have brought claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Their lawyers said at that time the group have "become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy" by ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline.

Harry wore a dark suit for his High Court appearance

In a statement announcing the launch of the legal action, released by Hamlins law firm, it was alleged the unlawful acts included hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.

Harry has joined a group of high-profile claimants

The publisher hit back at the allegations, describing them at the time as "preposterous smears" and a "pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone-hacking scandal".

A spokesperson for ANL also said the allegations were "unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence".

A four-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London is due to begin on Monday, which is set to include ANL's bid for the claims to be dismissed without a trial.

