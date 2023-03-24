Prince Harry makes unexpected appearance in video recorded at family home The Duke lives in Montecito with his family

Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance on Car S.O.S, a car renovation show that airs on the National Geographic channel.

In the video that aired during Thursday's show, the Duke of Sussex congratulated Lance Corporal Stephan Van Niekerk, 36, a disabled veteran that turned to the show for help on his Jeep Grand Cherokee, which suffered persistent mechanical problems.

WATCH: Prince Harry records special video message from his Montecito home

Loading the player...

After the vehicle restoration was shown to guest Lance Corporal Stephan, Harry said in a video message which was recorded at his £11m Montecito home last year: "Stephan, congratulations. I hope at this point you're sitting in your brand new, or certainly what looks like a brand new Jeep.

"Good on you mate, well done, fully, fully, fully deserved. I can't think of anyone that deserves this more than you."

Prince Harry filmed the video last year

The father-of-two went on to praise Stephan, who was injured at a young age after two tours of Afghanistan. "You are the definition of inspiration because you are not defined by your injury," he told him, before adding: "You are defined by your selflessness to others, to your community, your inspirational talks to young people.

"And, of course, to your four kids, and your amazing wife Sadie, who no doubt has got you this far. So full respect, well done you."

In the video, Harry goes on to praise Stephan for his incredible upcoming challenge, which will see him cycle from Canada to Mexico.

The Duke lives in Montecito with wife Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

"Good luck with that, I know you're going to do it, I know you're going to smash it. I know you're going to raise a lot of money for Blesma as well.

"Thank you, thank you for your service. Thank you for your continued service and commitment to others," he tells him before revealing his wish of meeting him over a Zoom call.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.