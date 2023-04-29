Duchess Sophie visits Princess Kate's salon days before Coronation

The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a makeover the day before the event

King Charles' Coronation is just one week away and as final touches are put in place, some of the major attendees are busy preparing. This includes the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the King'ssister-in-law.

In photos obtained by the Mirror, Sophie was seen leaving the Robert Ward salon, which is a favourite of the Princess of Wales. The royal went low-key for her trip to the salon, wearing a matching beige ensemble as she walked through the streets of Chelsea. Sophie didn't go for too daring a makeover, but did appear to have her colours refreshed.

WATCH: See King Charles' sweet interaction with Duchess Sophie

As she left, the 58-year-old was carrying her handbag alongside a bag full of hair products to make sure she looks her best on the big day.

Although we won't know what Sophie will be wearing until she arrives at the Coronation, royal fashion expert Michael Talboys exclusively told HELLO! that he expects royal women at the coronation to follow tradition and wear their historic ceremonial robes.

ROYAL FASHION: Duchess Sophie is a dotty dream in new satin wrap dress

"The royal ladies will all be in royal attire. If they're a Duchess, they'll be in a Duchess outfit," he explained. "At Queen Elizabeth's coronation, all the royal ladies were in full attire – the Queen Mother wore a crown and full robes, Princess Margaret wore her rank as royal princess with a coronet. The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duchess of Kent, Princess Alexandra of Kent... they all wore cream satin gowns with lots of embroidery, by Norman Hartnell."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sophie will be one of the attendees at the Coronation

The Duchess of Edinburgh may also choose one of her go-to labels and wear Suzannah, Victoria Beckham or Emilia Wickstead, with all royal ladies expected to wear a formal hat at Westminster Abbey if tiaras and coronets aren't the order of the day.

The royal mum-of-two looked stunning earlier in the week as she paid a visit to the Women's Institute in Bagshot for afternoon tea at Windlesham Golf Club in Surrey.

She channelled chic simplicity in a rust-toned silk shirt by Vince featuring a sleek collarless design. The lustrous piece was aptly paired with some striking teal trousers by Alberta Ferretti that boasted a crisp, tailored effect.

© Samir Hussein Sophie will no doubt wear something elegant to the Coronation

Duchess Sophie tied the two vibrant garments together by slipping into Penelope Chilver's 'Tango Suede Shoes' in contrasting shades of tan and ultraviolet.

ROYAL FASHION WATCH: From Duchess Meghan's pink shorts to Princess Eugenie's knee-high boots

MORE: Duchess of Edinburgh causes hilarity as she draws royal family tree during touching outing

The royal completed her polished aesthetic by styling her hair back into a sleek updo and showcasing a natural beauty blend, allowing her tonal attire to take centre stage. A pair of chunky silver hoops added a youthful touch to the seasonal look.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.