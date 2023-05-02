A look back at Princess Kate's shocked expression during first balcony moment ahead of historic weekend

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing to make a very special appearance at King Charles' coronation on Saturday.

As part of the proceedings, the royal couple are expected to join the monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the historic ceremony.

© Getty The royal couple are due to attend King Charles' May coronation

The couple are likely to be joined by their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte – who turned eight on Tuesday – and Prince Louis, five. It will be a monumental occasion for the sibling trio as they reunite with members of the senior royal family to celebrate their grandfather's coronation.

As the Wales's prepare to step into the limelight, the team at HELLO! is taking a trip down memory lane in honour of Kate's most memorable balcony appearance.

© Getty The royal couple enjoyed a sweet moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Keep scrolling to discover the moment a shocked Duchess Kate scanned the throngs of royal well-wishers following her fairytale nuptials…

MORE: Princess Charlotte's secret birthday treat with Princess Kate in London

TRENDING NOW: 13 of King Charles' most affectionate moments in photos

Following in the footsteps of his parents, Prince William shared a sweet kiss with his bride Kate when they stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony following their royal wedding on 29 April 2011. Watch the magical moment in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate looks totally stunned as she steps out onto the royal balcony

Luckily for royal fans, the newlyweds kissed not once, but twice! Their big day was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon, which was hosted by the Queen.

For the special occasion, Kate wore a stunning Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen gown, complete with a V-neck, long lace sleeves, a fitted Victorian bodice, signature padding on the hips and an eight-foot train.

© Getty The bride looked stunning as she made her way into Westminster Abbey

Her dress – which reportedly cost a whopping £250,000 – moreover featured delicate lace roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks. She accessorised with Robinson Pelham earrings and a sparkling Cartier halo tiara which was originally gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth II on her milestone 18th birthday.

Prince William, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his Irish Guards frock coat uniform. Speaking to MailOnline about his outfit choice, the then-Duke of Cambridge said: "I wanted to decide what to wear for the wedding. I was given a categorical: 'No, you'll wear this!'

RELATED: Prince William's role at King Charles's coronation revealed

"So, you don't always get what you want, put it that way… But I knew perfectly well that it was for the best. That 'no' is a very good 'no'. So, you just do as you're told!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.