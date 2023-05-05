King Charles III's early life revealed ahead of historic coronation

The monarch's coronation takes place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey

The countdown to King Charles III's coronation is well and truly underway. With just a few days to go, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into His Majesty's childhood, unpacking everything from his early life in Malta to his idyllic time spent exploring the royal family's majestic private properties.

Keep scrolling for a succinct overview of the royal's fascinating early childhood in the spotlight…

King Charles' birth story

The late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed Charles Philip Arthur George on 14 November 1948. He was born via Caesarean section in the Buhl Room at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip after they announced their engagement

According to Town and Country magazine, the room, which is traditionally a guest room, was converted into a "miniature hospital".

© Getty A childhood portrait of baby Prince Charles

The Queen – who was a princess at the time - was 22 years old when she gave birth to Charles. Her husband Prince Philip was not present during her 30-hour labour – a commonly accepted norm at the time.

To pass the time, the dad-to-be reportedly enjoyed a game of squash with his private secretary. Upon meeting his bundle of joy for the first time, an elated Philip reportedly declared that his newborn son resembled "a plum pudding".

© Getty The Queen welcomed Charles in 1948

A young Prince Charles spent his formative years at Clarence House in London. The 18th-century property was designed by architect John Nash and was created to be intentionally plain so as not to distract from the splendour of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen and Prince Philip's relocation to Malta

In 1949, the late Queen accompanied her husband to Malta where he was stationed as a naval officer. He was made second in command of HMS Chequers, operating with the Mediterranean fleet.

© Getty Prince Charles and Princess Anne in Malta

The newlyweds lived in a stunning 18th-century property which was owned by Philip's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten. Their opulent Maltese home, dubbed Villa Guardamangia, featured six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a grand 'sala nobile' living room, plus guest quarters.

Charles' formative years were somewhat isolated, with the late Queen splitting her time between sunny Malta and the UK. He spent his second Christmas with his grandparents King George VI and the Queen Mother in Sandringham.

© Getty Princess Elizabeth with her eldest Prince Charles

Despite laregely residing in the UK, a young Charles and his sister Princess Anne travelled to Malta on several occasions. The family enjoyed a 'normal' life away from the spotlight, where they spent much of their free time exploring markets, enjoying picnics and organising boat trips.

© Getty The royals adored their time in Malta

Malta became a safe haven for the Queen who adored the archipelago's secluded location and breathtaking scenery. It quickly became a home away from home and remained close to the Queen's heart up until her death. She even celebrated her diamond anniversary on the Mediterranean island back in 2007.

Cherished memories at Balmoral and beyond

Aside from London and Malta, Charles spent much of his youth exploring the royal family's impressive residences. In particular, the youngster relished time at Balmoral Castle – a firm favourite during the summer months.

© Getty Balmoral is the monarch's private property

As a mini car buff, he adored zooming around the grounds of Balmoral in a turquoise Tri-ang Centurion pedal car.

© Getty Prince Charles playing with his toy car

Charles has often spoken fondly about his childhood. Back in 2021, he recalled happy memories alongside his late father, Prince Philip, for the BBC One programme, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

© Getty Charles climbing through a window at Balmoral Castle

He said: "He was marvellous at arranging silly games. I mean, the fun of having obviously young parents was… there were lots of chasing around and mad things."

Elsewhere, a young Prince Charles adored spending time at Windsor Castle. From playing with pet corgis Sugar and Honey, to riding alongside his mother, the royal enjoyed an idyllic childhood surrounded by blooming gardens and animals galore.

See below for more wholesome moments from Charles's childhood...

© Getty Charles posing for this 7th birthday portrait in the grounds of Balmoral Castle

© Getty Charles was born in Buckingham Palace

© Getty Charles climbing a tree at the Windsor Royal Lodge

© Getty The family relished spending time in Scotland

