Watch: Prince Harry's initial reaction to King Charles and Prince William caught on camera

The Duke of Sussex looked happy and relaxed as he entered Westminster Abbey ahead of King Charles' coronation on 6 May alongside his cousins Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzie and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

He smiled and greeted attendees inside the Abbey before taking his seat. However, following the revelations about the royal family in his book Spare and his Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, fans were closely monitoring his reaction when he first caught sight of his older brother Prince William and his father King Charles. Watch the moment the cameras panned to his face as his family members arrived for the coronation, including the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: Prince Harry’s reaction to King Charles caught on camera at coronation

The Duke, who does not have any formal role in the coronation, looked dapper in a suit for the service instead of a traditional military uniform.

Harry was not joined by his wife Meghan Markle for the historic occasion, as she chose to remain in the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – a decision which was confirmed last month.

© Getty Prince Harry was smiling as he walked to his seat

This is thought to be because Saturday also marks his eldest child's fourth birthday, so Meghan will likely be celebrating in a low-key occasion at their home in Montecito. The couple's close friend, Gayle King, applauded Harry's decision to fly solo to the UK, telling US Weekly that they were in a "really good place" and have made the "best" decision.

"I think they made the decision that's best for them," she said. "But I think - as [far as] his dad [King Charles] - I'm glad he's going."

© Getty Harry arrived at the coronation alongside Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

It's likely that 38-year-old Harry is staying at his and Meghan's UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, which they are expected to vacate this summer. It's not known when he is planning to return to America.

What has Harry said about the royal family?

Following their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family has been a subject of intense scrutiny.

They not only relocated to California, which put physical distance between the royals and their family, but there have also been reports of emotional tension between Prince Harry and William and Charles. For example, in his all-telling memoir, Spare, which was released in January, Harry discussed a physical fight with his "archnemesis" brother in 2019 and why he urged his father not to marry Queen Consort Camilla.

Meghan stayed in America with their son Archie's fourth birthday

Earlier this year, Prince Harry revealed he intended to be at his father's coronation. During a chat with Tom Bradby, he said he still believes in the monarchy but when asked if he will play a part in its future, he replied: "I don't know".

Asked about being invited, Harry said: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

The royals may have time to catch up privately following the coronation, which saw King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned in front of 2,000 guests at the country’s first coronation to be staged for 70 years

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Their Majesties will host a private lunch with members of their families on Saturday afternoon, and although they have not disclosed who exactly will be in attendance, it is likely that their children and grandchildren will be there.

© Getty Prince Harry looked relaxed as he walked to his seat inside the Abbey

© Getty Although Beatrice and Eugenie were joined by their husbands, Harry's wife stayed behind in America

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate were joined by their children at the coronation