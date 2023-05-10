Coronation special podcast: Royal guest Prince Albert of Monaco answers our burning questions & we get the gossip from the afterparty

Welcome back to the Right Royal Podcast! In this week's special episode, our last from season 1, we bring you unmissable insider reports from King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation.

The service at Westminster Abbey was attended by 2,300 guests, and in episode 9, we're lucky to be joined by two important attendees that witnessed the moment among foreign royals, dignitaries and statesmen – our very own royal editor, Emily Nash, and Prince Albert of Monaco, our very first royal guest!

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Emily has shared her first-hand account of her experience at Westminster Abbey and detailed the moment that took her by surprise during the moving service – listening to it will give you goosebumps.

As for Prince Albert, he details his and Princess Charlene of Monaco's "excitement" a couple of days before his departure to London to attend the historic occasion, revealing he was "very eager" to witness it and felt "very excited" to have been invited and to be a part of it.

© Getty King Charles and Prince Albert II of Monaco pictured on the eve of the coronation at a reception at Buckingham Palace

The 65-year-old royal also opened up about his and Charlene's twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and revealed whether the eight-year-olds would watch the event.

The Prince also answered our burning questions about what you gift a King on his coronation, make sure you listen below!

Also in this episode, we talk to NYT best seller and royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes who shared her many thoughts on the fashion displayed on the day – and surprisingly doesn't choose the Princess of Wales as her pick of the best-dressed invitee.

© Jarrard Cole Elizabeth Holmes talks to HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash

The author also described her highlight from the day before admitting she was "surprised" by the service, in particular, King Charles' expression.

© Jarrard Cole Elizabeth Holmes waves to the King and Queen on coronation day

"I think that's because in preparation for this moment, I watched the Queen's coronation as much as I could, over and over, and as a 27-year-old woman, a young mother, she had this incredible posture and her chin was up and her eyes were bright and I was like "wow, they're crowning a Queen" so I kind of expected Charles to have a different presence during the ceremony and that's something that I'm still trying to understand," she told co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths.

© Jarrard Cole Elizabeth Holmes has given her 'Many Thoughts' on the coronation fashion

We also caught up with pianist Alexis Ffrench, fresh from his coronation concert afterparty at Windsor Castle. Alexis' performance was thrown into chaos just days before the concert, as singer Freya Ridings, who was due to perform alongside him, pulled out due to acute bronchitis. Instead, he performed alongside Zak Abel, who did not know the song beforehand!

© Getty Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel following their performance

Alexis, who recently released his EP "Peace", details how nervous he was during the rehearsal on Saturday, due to the rain, and how the atmosphere was backstage on the big day. Their was also a moment he'll not forget in a hurry – suffering a mishap, he surprised a fellow performer by mistakenly entering their portacabin – find out who it was and how they reacted!

© Getty The royals danced and sang during the two-hour concert

The 53-year-old also details his experience inside Windsor Castle and why he was more focused on finding food than talking with royal hosts the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter Lady Louise.

© HELLO The singer spoke to Emily Nash, Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths the after the concert

Also in the episode, we talk to Capt Elizabeth Godwin, who rode in the Sovereign's Escort in both processions in the Life Guards.

