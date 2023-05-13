Meghan Markle is all smiles in gorgeous new photo for Mother's Day

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting mothers in a new campaign

Meghan Markle is preparing to celebrate American Mother's Day on Sunday with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and her husband, Prince Harry – but she's still thinking of other mothers who may not have the support system she does.

Ahead of her special day, the Duchess of Sussex has been pictured sharing her support for a new campaign from Alliance of Moms, which aims to raise awareness of "expectant and parenting foster youth" in Los Angeles.

In a photo shared on Instagram by Alliance of Moms co-founder, Kelly McKee Zajfen, Meghan is all smiles as she proudly wears a 'Community Motherhood' T-shirt while wrapping her arm around Kelly, who gushed about Meghan's "incredibly nurturing" nature in the caption.

She wrote: "As Mother’s Day approaches, I can't help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother. I'm truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood."

She added: "You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need. Thank you for joining this year's campaign to support LA's expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families."

It's unclear how Meghan will be celebrating Mother's Day this year, but it's likely the family will mark the day in private at their home in Montecito, California.

For her first Mother's Day, Meghan and Harry shared a gorgeous photo of baby Archie on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his tiny feet as they posed against a backdrop of forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

The caption poignantly made reference to Diana: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you."

In the past, the couple made a public donation to local charitable organisation Harvest Home L.A. They also donated "diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items" to the non-profit, which helps pregnant women and their children.

In a personal letter, shared in 2021, the Duchess wrote: "As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting.

"These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

She went on: "Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own. When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home's residents."

