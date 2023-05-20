Joy for Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima as daughters mark major achievement

Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were both overjoyed

Two royal families have reason to celebrate as two royal princesses marked the end of their exams and a graduation from the colleges they were studying at.

Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, both 17, finished their exams and graduated during the week with social media accounts for the royals confirming the joyous news. Queen Letizia and King Felipe were joined by their daughter, Infanta Sofia, as they marked Leonor's graduation from the UWC Atlantic College in south Wales.

WATCH: Relive when Princess Leonor and sister Sofia undertook their first joint engagement

In a series of photos shared online Letizia, Felipe and Sofia posed with Princess Leonor who proudly held her certificate of graduation up, while styling out a pretty red dress.

Another photo saw Letizia, who looked phenomenal in a white power suit, taking selfies with her family as they celebrated the occasion.

PHOTOS: 11 young royals who are destined to be kings and queens

A caption for the post read: "The King, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía, after the graduation ceremony for the Princess of Asturias at the UWC Atlantic College of Wales, the educational institution where she completed her International Baccalaureate studies."

Princess Alexia, who studied at the same school, was joined by her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander as she marked the occasion. Alexia looked fabulous in a gorgeous white suit, while Maxima rocked a similar style in brown.

A caption on the post read: "Princess Alexia has completed the International Baccalaureate exams at the United World College of the Atlantic. Today the school marks the end of the exam period with the traditional Leavers Celebration. The results of the exams are expected at the beginning of July."

Although Leonor has now finished her exams, she won't have much time for resting as back in March, it was confirmed that the teenager would start three years of military training from August.

Leonor will begin her training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, followed by a year in the navy. She will complete her third and final year of military training at the General Air Academy.

The princess is following in her father Felipe's footsteps, who undertook his own military training before obtaining a Law degree at the Autonomous University of Madrid. Felipe later enrolled in a Master's Degree Course in International Relations at the Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University (Washington, DC).

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Sofia, will be following in Leonor's footsteps and she is due to enrol at UWC in September.

It's unclear what Alexia will be doing now that she has finished her studies, but spending time with her parents will likely be on the top of her agenda after she missed several family moments while away studying abroad.

Last month, her mum, Maxima, shared a photo as she marked her 56th birthday with a photoshoot alongside daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, Princess Ariane, 16. Sadly, Alexia couldn't be there because of her studies.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.