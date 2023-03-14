Queen Letizia and King Felipe share big announcement about Princess Leonor's future Princess Leonor is currently studying in Wales

King Felipe and Queen Letizia shared a big announcement about their eldest daughter Princess Leonor's future plans on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old princess, who is heir to the Spanish throne, is currently studying for her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. Learn more about the current kings and queens of Europe in the video below…

Leonor is set to complete the two-year course in May and the Spanish palace has confirmed her next move.

In a lengthy statement, the court announced that the teenager will undergo three years of military training, starting in August.

Leonor will finish her studies at UWC Atlantic College in May

Leonor will begin her training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, followed by a year in the navy. She will complete her third and final year of military training at the General Air Academy.

The princess is following in her father Felipe's footsteps, who undertook his own military training before obtaining a Law degree at the Autonomous University of Madrid. The future King later enrolled in a Master's Degree Course in International Relations at the Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University (Washington, DC).

It comes after King Felipe and Queen Letizia announced that Princess Leonor's younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 15, will enroll at UWC Atlantic College this September.

Infanta Sofia will also follow in her sister's footsteps

Like her big sister, Sofia will move to the UK and reside at one of the eight boarding houses on campus.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

It was founded in 1962 by German educationalist Kurt Hahn, who also set up Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, famously attended by King Charles.

