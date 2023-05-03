King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla joined by Edward and Sophie at Buckingham Palace garden party - best photos

The King and Queen Consort hosted the first garden party of their reign on Wednesday

The King and Queen Consort hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year, just three days ahead of the coronation.

The couple were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

More than 8,000 guests gathered on the lawns of the monarch's official London residence, including many of the 500 Coronation Champions, recognised for their volunteering by the Royal Voluntary Service of which Camilla is patron.

Charles donned a morning suit and top hat, while his wife, Camilla looked lovely in a navy and white ensemble. Sister-in-law Sophie opted for a pink fit and flare dress.

Members of the royal family enter from the West Terrace and stand for the National Anthem, before circulating down lanes of people on the lawn. See their arrival in the clip below...

WATCH: The King and Queen Consort host first Buckingham Palace garden party

Yeomen of the Guard, dressed in their red and gold ceremonial costumes, form part of the proceedings, and guests are free to stroll around the vast expanse of the gardens while a military band plays background music.

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s when Queen Victoria began what were known as "breakfasts", although they took place in the afternoon.

© Getty Yeoman of the Guard during the garden party

Guests also queue in tea tents and take their seats on nearby chairs, and around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed at each party.

HELLO! is bringing you all of the best photos from the garden party...

© Getty Around 8,000 guests are in attendance

Charles and Camilla's garden party comes just hours after they joined a rehearsal for their joint coronation at Westminster Abbey.

They were pictured arriving at the church with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Camilla's grandsons, who will be among her pages of honour, and the Princess Royal.

© Getty The Queen Consort leaves coronation rehearsal with her grandsons

© Getty Prince William and Prince Louis leaving the rehearsal

The coronation service is set to begin at 11am on Saturday, with the King and Queen Consort making their way to the Abbey from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

Following the ceremony, the newly-crowned King and Queen begin their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach. Here's where you can spot them on the route…

After arriving back at the palace, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the military in the gardens.

The King and Queen will then be joined on the palace balcony by members of the royal family to watch the flypast.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.