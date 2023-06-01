Charles Spencer delights fans with stunning view of Princess Diana's former home

Charles Spencer is no stranger to a candid update from his home Althorp House, where he used to live with his sister, Princess Diana - and fans cannot get enough.

Taking to the Instagram account, the Second Earl Spencer captured a glimpse of a number of plush trees swaying in the sunshine on the grounds of the historical estate.

Captioning the post, he penned: "May in its green colours." The stunning clip perfectly captured the vastness of the house grounds and it sparked a major reaction from fans of the royal property.

"So beautiful. I couldn’t believe how green England was! Coming from Australia it is a real treat for the eye," one fan penned. A second added: "Absolutely beautiful. It Brings back memories of properties I inherited overseas. Is it possible to visit Althorp in the summer? Are you allowing visitors at all? Thank you for keeping it all pristine. Your father will be so very proud. The history in the paintings alone is probably awesome. Any new findings from the archaeologists?"

© Getty The late Princess Diana used to live at Althorp

A third added: "Wonderful. I bet the bird song is amazing." The quaint grounds are also home to Princess Diana's grave at the decision of her devoted brother, according to the BBC. The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake.

This plan has allowed the gravesite to remain private, and only accessible by close members of the family. While members of the public can visit the property when it is open in the summer months, they are unable to access the island.

© Photo: Rex The late Princess was buried by the lake

The property was undergoing a number of major renovations but Karen Spencer recently reported that they have had to take a hiatus on the transformation. Last week, Lady Spencer revealed the details in her weekly newsletter.

Karen wrote: "I met with the archeologist Dr Siân Thomas, who will be overseeing the excavation of the walled gardens original glass house in June. We’re all really excited to get going and see what we find. Siân told me that my attempts to rid the site of the tree stumps were futile and that we needed to pull them out by tying something to them and pulling with a tractor or something like that. Oh well, so I won’t be getting a bigger chainsaw…"

Amid the restoration project, the couple have made many exciting historical discoveries, including excavating a Roman villa under the grounds.

