Prince William and Duchess Sophie's rare royal outing - fans react

The Prince of Wales invited his aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh, to join him for a special screening on Tuesday for a cause close to their hearts.

William, 40, and Sophie, 58, attended the premiere of the documentary, Rhino Man, hosted by the Prince's taskforce, United for Wildlife, at Battersea Power Station.

Father-of-three William wore a blue suit, while Sophie looked lovely in a purple floral Erdem dress. See the pair's arrival at the cinema in the clip below…

WATCH: Prince William and Duchess Sophie step out for rare joint outing

Royal fans were delighted by the pair's joint outing, with one commenting: "The duo we never knew we needed! So good to see The Prince and Duchess of Edinburgh join forces for something they’re both passionate about!"

Another said: "Fantastic to see The Duchess of Edinburgh accompanying her nephew, The Prince of Wales."

A third added: "This is on my must see list and I look forward to it. These rangers are doing such important work. PS, am loving this joint engagement with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh! More joint engagements please."

The film marks the tragic murder of Anton Mzimba at the hands of wildlife traffickers and follows the training of the next generation of South African wildlife rangers and the crucial role they play in protecting rhinos from poachers and wildlife criminals.

Anton Mzimba Twas head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa, near the Kruger National Park, when he was shot outside his home last year.

© Getty Sophie and William arrived in the same car

© Getty William invited his aunt Sophie to join him at the screening

William said of the film: "The murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that all rangers face around the world protecting the natural world from the international criminal organisations that seek to profit illegally from wildlife and I’m proud to see his life and legacy recognised in Rhino Man.

"This is not a burden they can bear alone. An effective response to this vicious crime demands attention and collaboration across the entire chain of criminal activity, not just on the front line.

"That is why United for Wildlife, through its global financial and transport taskforces, and wider alliance of partners, has taken action to ensure that those involved in wildlife crime will be met with an international response as powerful and co-ordinated as any other serious and organised crime."

© Getty Sophie and William speaking with some of the rangers at the screening

© Getty Sophie looked beautiful in an Erdem dress

William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, are said to be close to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Kate and Sophie having many shared interests, including the early years, sport, art and photography.

Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, was one of William and Kate's bridesmaids at their royal wedding in 2011 when she was just seven.

© Getty The then Cambridges and Wessexes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The then-Wessexes also joined William, Kate and Princess Charlotte at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer.

King Charles conferred the dukedom of Edinburgh on Edward and Sophie on the Prince's 59th birthday in March.

The couple's son, formerly James, Viscount Severn, is now James, Earl of Wessex.