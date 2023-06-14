Mike Tindall set for double celebrations this weekend after King Charles's birthday parade

Mike Tindall has had a busy couple of months, having attended King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, organising his charity golf tournament and a very glamorous trip to Monaco to watch the Grand Prix with wife Zara.

The former rugby star, 44, is set for double celebrations this Sunday. Not only will he mark Father's Day with his three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, but he will also celebrate Lena's fifth birthday.

Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Hospital in Gloucestershire. Mike and Zara's little girl has made a few public appearances since her birth, with her most recent being the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor and last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Take a look at Mike and Lena sweetly holding hands as they left the church service in the clip below…

WATCH: Mike and Lena Tindall share sweet father-daughter moment on Easter Sunday

Mike and Zara, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in July, are doting parents to Mia, nine, Lena, and two-year-old Lucas.

Equestrian Zara opened up about her family life after competing at the Bramham Horse Trials last week.

The mum-of-three was not joined at the event by Mike or their children, but she said: "Sometimes the family comes up, but it depends on how busy everyone is. With three little people, it's juggling everything."

© Getty The Tindalls attending the Easter Sunday church service with Mia and Lena

© Getty Mike and Zara's middle child, Lena, turns five on Sunday

Meanwhile, it's likely that Mike and Zara will join their royal relatives to celebrate King Charles's birthday parade at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

While it's not known if the couple and their children will join senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the fly-past, they're likely to watch the ceremony from the palace windows.

© Getty Mike and Zara at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

© Shutterstock Mike and Zara were among the guests at the King's coronation

Zara's mother, the Princess Royal, usually rides horseback at Trooping the Colour as she is the Senior Colonel of the Household Division.

In her newly appointed role, Princess Anne will host a traditional dinner for her fellow Household Division Colonels – who include the Princess of Wales, the Colonel of the Irish Guards – on the eve of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Zara debuted a stunning floral headpiece from Rachel Henry Millinery

The Tindalls are also likely to be among the guests at Royal Ascot, which starts on 20 June. Earlier this week, Zara modelled an exquisite floral headpiece crafted by Australian milliner, Rachel Henry. The stunning headpiece was a bespoke accessory from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective 2023 in association with Fenwick.

The couple made two appearances at the race course last year, with Zara wowing in a pastel frock by Anna Mason, and a white A-line shirt dress from Laura Green London with a green and fuchsia hat.