The Duke of Edinburgh to make royal first at Trooping the Colour

The Duke of Edinburgh is set to make a royal first at the King's birthday parade on Saturday.

The royal family will be out in force for the ceremonial event, known as Trooping the Colour.

King Charles will ride on horseback during the parade, marking the first time in more than 30 years that a monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour, and in another milestone decision, he will be joined by his younger brother, Prince Edward.

Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw, Brigade Major to the Brigade of Guards and, by dint, head of the royal procession at Trooping the Colour, spoke to HELLO! exclusively ahead of the event.

© Getty Charles, William and Anne ride on horseback at Trooping the Colour 2022

He tells HELLO!: "Our focus this year is on it being the first King's birthday parade and I think that's what makes it so exciting for us, being part of an event that is a first. The first King's birthday parade since 1951, our first one in 72 years, and the first time the King has taken the salute since 1950. So all these things together make it such a special moment for us all.

"This year we also have all five Foot Guard regiments. So we've got Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards - and we’ve not had that since 1989.

"We're going to see our new Royal Colonel [The Princess Royal] so it's a first there - as well as seeing Her Majesty the Queen and HRH The Princess of Wales all directly on the parade this year. The Duke of Edinburgh will also be riding on the parade for the first time. These firsts make it such an exciting and special event for us all."

© Getty The last time the Queen rode on horseback at Trooping the Colour in 1986

© Getty Edward and Sophie watch the flypast at last year's parade with Lady Louise and James

Meanwhile, Edward's wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is expected to ride in the carriage procession with her children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15.

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales will also be part of the procession, and will likely be joined by William and Kate's children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis. See the royal children make their carriage debut at last year's event...

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis make carriage debut at Trooping the Colour 2022

Charles, 74, will take the salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division at his birthday parade on Horse Guards Parade in central London.

It will be the first time the reigning monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II last rode.

The procession will move from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, where the King will be greeted by a royal salute and will carry out an inspection of the military on parade.

After the parade, the King, accompanied by Camilla and other family members, will return to Buckingham Palace for the march-past and the fly-past, which will conclude the day's celebrations.

© Karwai Tang William took part in the Colonel's Review

© Getty Prince William takes the salute outside Buckingham Palace after carrying out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales reviewed his troops on horseback last Saturday as at least three soldiers fainted in sweltering London temperatures.