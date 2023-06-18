King Charles invited non-working royal to watch flypast from hidden balcony – photo

A new photo has shown that Flora Vesterberg and Lady Gabriella Windsor, amongst others, watched the flypast

On Saturday, King Charles and Queen Camilla marked their first Trooping the Colour as monarchs – and the pair were supported by working members of the royal family, including the Princess and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Following the incredible annual military parade, which marks King Charles' official birthday, His Majesty and his family travelled to Buckingham Palace to witness an extended flypast of around 70 aircraft from Buckingham Palace's balcony.

© Getty More royals, as seen below the main balcony, where allowed to watch the flypast from another balcony

Joining the three royal couples were Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

BEST PHOTOS: Prince Louis' cheeky antics at Trooping the Colour with siblings George and Charlotte

© Getty The group captured the flypast on their phones

While it seemed that only 14 royals were privileged to watch the flypast from the main balcony, a picture has revealed that six more members of Charles' family witnessed the spectacle from a second balcony situated in the inner quadrangle of Buckingham Palace.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla with Prince William, Kate and their three children in their first Trooping the Colour since the late Queen's death

In the picture, Timothy and Flora Vesterberg, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lord Nicholas Windsor, and Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston can be seen dressed to the nines whilst excitedly taking photos with their mobile phones.

TRENDING: King Charles dotes on granddaughter Princess Charlotte in adorable clip

The photo only shows part of the balcony, so it seems likely that even more members were in attendance to support Charles on his big day.

Which royals missed out on Trooping the Colour?

Whilst there was a big royal turnout at this year's Trooping the Colour, many usual faces were noticeably missing.

© Max Mumby/Indigo James Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor were absent on Saturday

Surprisingly, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's two children, Lady Louise and the Earl of Wessex, missed out for the first time. The siblings' absence could be due to their busy school schedules.

Sophie Wessex caught in touching moment with Princess Charlotte

"Lady Louise is studying English at the University of St Andrews, while James will be working towards his GCSEs, so that may also explain their absence," HELLO!'s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey explained.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Eugenie recently welcomed her second child

New parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank recently welcomed their second child together, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, and the family likely followed the celebration from the comfort of their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage.

© Instagram Eugenie's newborn son, Ernest

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two children, Sienna and Wolfie, as well as fan favourite couple Mike and Zara Tindall were also not pictured.

Zara and Mike Tindall were not pictured over the weekend

When will we see the royal family together again?

Royal fans won't have to wait much longer to see the working royals together again. On Monday, they will reunite at Windsor for Garter Day. There will be one notable absence, however, as it has been revealed that Prince Andrew will not take part for the second year in a row.