King Charles' milestone Trooping the Colour appearance has royal fans saying the same thing

Thousands of royal fans travelled to London and even more tuned in from home to watch King Charles' first Trooping the Colour event as monarch, since his accession to the throne last September.

During the milestone occasion, which also marked the first time a monarch has ridden on horseback since the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1986, Charles looked smart in his military red uniform. The King, Colonel in Chief of the Regiments of the Household Division, wore the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order, the Welsh Guards, alongside the cypher of Queen Elizabeth II.

© getty King Charles III salutes as he departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony

With his face partially obscured by his hat, fans rushed to note the similarities between Charles and his late father, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021.

© Getty Prince Philip riding on horseback in the Trooping the Colour in 1980

"Oh wow, King Charles looks so much like his dad, the late Prince Philip in this pic. For a second I honestly thought it was Philip!" wrote one Twitter fan, and a second added: "Y'all seeing what I'm seeing right? King Charles looking more like his dad, Prince Philip than he ever did!"

© Getty Prince William and Prince Edward joined Charles on horseback

A third penned: "So you are telling me this is King Charles and not the late Prince Philip?!!!"

© Getty Princess Anne is Senior Colonel of the Household Division

Charles was joined in the parade by Princess Anne, who is the Senior Colonel of the Household Division, as well as the Prince of Wales, and for the first time, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched proceedings from the carriages. Watch them arrive in the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate's three kids George, Charlotte and Louis make memorable Trooping appearance

This year was the first time Camilla and Kate attended the event with their military roles. Camilla is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, while Kate is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and they reflected their roles with their choice of outfits.

The Queen exuded elegance in a red silk coat dress by Fiona Clare Aldridge, which took inspiration from the Grenadier Guards' uniform. It included the 'The Grenade Fired Proper' embroidered in gold bullion on the collar and the gold bullion back slashes. Camilla accessorised with a Philip Treacy black beret-style cap with a feather plume, in a nod to the bearskins that the regiment wear.

© getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate were pictured in the carriages

Meanwhile, Kate looked gorgeous in a rich apple green dress by Andrew Gn, coined the 'Emerald Green Triple Crepe Coat Dress,' which featured a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a structured design and opulent crystal embellishment.

A gold shamrock brooch by Cartier was fastened to the tailored piece and she made a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law by wearing Princess Diana's sapphire earrings.

© Getty The King was joined by Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Prince William on the balcony

Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family viewed the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards troop their colour. Following the parade, the royals returned to Buckingham Palace for the March Past and the fly-past.

