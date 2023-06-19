Suits actor Rick Hoffman shares photo of former co-star Meghan Markle on special day

The American actor honoured his dad with a sweet video that featured the Duchess of Sussex

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was best known for her role as Rachel Elizabeth Zane on hit show Suits.

The actress was cast in Suits back in 2011 and it became her biggest and best-know role. The hit show concluded on 25 September 2019, just six months after her royal wedding, after nine seasons and 134 episodes.

© Getty Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle pictured together as they promoted season 5 of Suits back in 2016

Meghan made many life friends during her time on Suits, and a lot of her fellow castmates were invited to witness her wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Over the years, Meghan's former cast mates have shared many photos of the now royal and on Sunday, as Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on the hit show, marked Father's Day, he delighted fans by sharing a never-before-seen photo of Meghan.

RELATED: The Suits cast weren’t invited to the royal wedding reception, so they did THIS instead

The snap featured in a beautiful video montage that Rick created in honour of his dad on his special day.

© Instagram Rick shared a new photo featuring Meghan as he paid tribute to his dad on Father's Day

Alongside many photos of him and his dad together, and his parents visiting on film sets, a photo showed Rick and his parents posing alongside his Suits co-stars Gabrielle Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Meghan Markle.

In the sweet photo, Meghan can be seen smiling broadly whilst holding one of Sarah's daughters in her arms.

© Getty Suits ended in 2019 after nine successful seasons

It's not the first time that Rick has shared a photo of Meghan. Back in 2021 he shared a snap showing them having a drink together whilst laughing and sweetly captioned it "The good ol' days".

And when the show ended, he opened up about his sadness over "losing Meghan".

© Instagram Rick remembered 'the good ol' days' with Meghan Markle back in 2021

"Losing Meghan and Patrick [Adams] is like losing part of our heart muscle and now we’re going to bypass it with some really, really great actors," he told The West Australian. "Everybody’s so excited to be a part of this, that energy I feel is contagious … So I think you take the heartbreak and you turn it into positive energy and let that catapult you into the next chapter."

© Getty Meghan and the cast of Suits became good friends from the beginning, pictured here back in 2012, a year after the series launched

"It’s a dream job," he continued. "I know that sounds like a cliché, but it’s the truth."

Which Suits actors attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding?

The whole cast of Suits attended Meghan's royal wedding on 19 May 2018. Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan's on-screen love interest Mike Ross was in attendance with his wife Troian Bellisario, as was Sarah Rafferty, who played her best friend Donna Paulson.

© Photo: Getty Images Sarah Rafferty and her husband at Meghan and Harry's wedding

Gabriel Macht, who portrayed Harvey Specter, was present with his wife Jacinda Barrett, as was Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson and Rick Hoffman.

© Photo: Getty Images Abigail Spencer and Meghan Markle have been friends for years

Actress Abigail Spencer, who is Meghan's best friend in real life and played Dana 'Scottie' Scott in the hit show, was also there.