Meghan Markle appears tense in first appearance since $20m Spotify deal ended

The Sussexes' Archetypes podcast has not been renewed for a second season

Meghan Markle was pictured for the first time on Friday following the news that her Archetypes podcast with Prince Harry has not been renewed for a second season on Spotify.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared without her usual beaming smile as she walked near her Montecito home without her husband and their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex’s deal with Spotify has ended

At one point, Meghan looked tense as she engaged in a conversation on her phone, as seen in photos obtained by MailOnline. She soon ended the call but kept her phone in her hand as she continued her outing.

Meghan kept it casual for her afternoon stroll in black skinny jeans, a striped jumper and ballet flats. She wore her hair down and seemed to be wearing minimal makeup as she carried a Fendi bag around her arm.

© Getty Meghan and Harry's Archetypes podcast last for 12 episodes

In 2020, Archewell Audio – Meghan and Harry's content creation label – signed a $20 million multiyear partnership with Spotify to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives.

Meghan served as the host of Archetypes, which explored the history of stereotypes against women, and over its 12-episode run, which began in August 2022, it featured celebrity guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton.

© Kevin Mazur Meghan loved working on the Archetypes podcast

Meghan seemed to enjoy her stint as a podcast host as following the conclusion of the series, she said: "We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going, but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing and it's been fun."

On Thursday, it was announced that Archewell and Spotify have mutually agreed to part ways, with a joint statement expressing the pride they felt for the series they created together.

© Getty Meghan and Harry's Spotify deal was reportedly worth $20 million

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a rep stated to HELLO!

Confirming the news on the Archewell website, Meghan said: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversations with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love."

© Getty Meghan was the host of Archetypes

The podcast proved to be incredibly popular. When it launched, it topped Spotify charts in seven countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., and it won the Top Podcast award at the People's Choice Awards in December, beating the likes of Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Call Her Daddy, and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

Despite the end of the podcast, the Archewell brand is still working on numerous projects, including their production deal with Netflix, through which they have already released shows such as the documentary series Heart of Invictus and animated children's series Pearl.