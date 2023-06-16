Meghan Markle reveals pride in patronage after podcast axe

Meghan Markle's Archetypes might not be returning for a second series, but the Duchess of Sussex still has plenty to keep her busy, including her patronage for Smart Works, a charity dedicated to giving women the "confidence" needed in order to "change the trajectory of their lives".

As the charity met with new client champions, their CEO read out a message from Meghan praising the charity for the support that they give to "countless women". In the message, the mum-of-two said: "I've always been proud to be Patron of this charity because clients are given so much more than just a wardrobe for their interviews; they are also given skills and confidence that can last a lifetime.

WATCH: Meghan Markle recounts heartbreaking poem from childhood

"Know that for every moment you invest in being a Client Champion, you are investing in the future of women. You have limitless potential to create positive change, and there are countless women who will benefit from your support."

Meghan became a patron for the charity in 2019, while she was still a working member of the Royal Family, and has supported the charity by helping to "shine a light" on the work that they carry out. She has also carried out numerous visits to the centres, even before she became a patron.

© WPA Pool Meghan became a patron for Smart Works in 2019

Her statement came shortly after it was confirmed that her Archetypes podcast, which focused on empowering women, would not be returning for a second series on Spotify. Guests for the series included Serena Williams, Mj Rodriguez, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.

READ: Meghan Markle 'charmed' Prince William with 'unconventional' behaviour

A representative told HELLO!: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

© Getty Meghan and her husband support a number of podcasts

Confirming the news on the Archewell website, Meghan said: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love."

The podcast proved to be incredibly popular during its 12-episode run, and it even won Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards back in December, beating the likes of Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Call Her Daddy, and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

© Getty Meghan's podcast won't return for a second series

Following the podcast's conclusion, Meghan hinted there could be a second series, saying: "We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going, but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing and it's been fun.

DISCOVER: The surprising coincidence between Meghan Markle and King Charles ahead of Trooping the Colour that you won't believe

PHOTOS: Royals handling the heat like pros: Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, more

"Many moons ago, I heard a quote that I will share with you today, because as we talk about labels and tropes, boxes some may try to squeeze you into, and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don't quite fit the full person that you are… this is what I wanted to leave you with.

© Getty Meghan spoke to inspirational women on her podcast

"It's from a couplet within a piece of writing by Greek poet Christianopoulos. And he says, 'what didn't you do to bury me / but you forgot, that I was a seed.' To that point, my friend. Keep growing and I'll see on the flip side. As ever, I'm Meghan."

Despite the end of the podcast, the Archewell brand is still working on numerous projects, including their production deal with Netflix, through which they have already released shows such as documentary series Heart of Invictus and animated children's series Pearl.