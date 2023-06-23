Prince Harry planned to interview Putin, Trump and Zuckerberg about ‘childhood traumas’ for proposed Spotify podcast

The Spotify deal was signed in 2020 and axed last week

In an intriguing turn of events, it has been revealed that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, harboured ambitions to interview global figures such as Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg for a proposed Spotify podcast.

The focus of the discussions, as Harry envisaged, would have revolved around their upbringing and childhood traumas.

The Duke divulged his plans for potential shows to various producers and production companies.

His vision: to delve into the formative years of these high-profile figures to understand their journey to the influential positions they hold today.

Bloomberg reports that Harry also expressed interest in discussing religion with Pope Francis, leaving executives somewhat bewildered.

This disclosure has come on the heels of the news that the Duke and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have seen their multi-million Spotify deal cancelled.

In a joint statement released last Thursday, Spotify and the Sussexes' audio production company, Archewell Audio, announced they had mutually agreed to part ways.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a rep stated to HELLO!

The past week has been tumultuous for the couple, with Meghan Markle accused of fabricating interviews and Spotify executive Bill Simmons dubbing the Sussexes as 'grifters'. Amidst these controversies, Prince Harry's ambitious podcast pitches have come to light.

Prince Harry, who insiders suggest was leaning away from tell-all interviews critical of the Royal Family as he and Meghan have 'nothing left to say', also had ideas for a show focused on the topic of fatherhood.

In addition, he proposed a series centred on societal issues, ranging from climate change to religion. For the latter, Harry expressed his desire to secure an interview with Pope Francis.

However, the feasibility of securing these renowned guests raised eyebrows within Harry's podcast team. Notably, public figures like Putin and Zuckerberg are not typically forthcoming about their personal experiences and childhood traumas.

Regrettably, the Sussexes' three-year agreement with Spotify concluded without any of Harry's ambitious ideas being actualised.

The Duchess of Sussex's podcast, Archetypes, which explores 'labels that try to hold women back', was also dropped as Spotify revamps its content strategy.

Archetypes, a thought-provoking podcast that explored the history of stereotypes against women, also included conversations with notable figures such as tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu.

The Sussexes' deal with Spotify, signed in late 2020, was reported to be worth approximately $25 million (£18 million). It aimed to position them as hosts and producers of podcasts, showcasing their storytelling abilities and sharing impactful narratives with a global audience.

Meghan, reflecting on her experience with Archetypes, expressed her passion for the project on the couple's Archewell website, stating: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love."