Fresh upset for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after plug pulled on podcast

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received more bad news after Meghan's Spotify deal was dropped

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received more bad news, just a week after it was revealed the Duchess' $20 million Spotify podcast deal came to an end.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that the Duke and Duchess have tried and fail to obtain patent and trademark on the phrase 'Archetypes' for their business.

The royal couple applied for exclusive rights to use to use the word, however, their application was not accepted due to the existing company, Archetypes LLC.

Harry and Meghan's lawyer is reportedly asking for more time to revise the application in hopes of getting it pushed through.

On Thursday last week, it was announced that Archewell and Spotify have mutually agreed to part ways, with a joint statement expressing the pride they felt for the series they created together.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a rep stated to HELLO!

Confirming the news on the Archewell website, Meghan herself said: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversations with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love."

Over the course of 12 episodes, Meghan held conversations with notable figures such as tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu.

The popular podcast even won the Top Podcast award at the People's Choice Awards in December, so it came as a shock that it wouldn't be returning for another series.

In the last episode of the show, Meghan sounded hopeful, and said: "We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going, but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing and it's been fun."

Since the podcast news, Meghan has been pictured looking downcast, in photos obtained by MailOnline.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared near her Montecito home without her husband Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live?

The family reside in an exclusive enclave called Montecito, and their vast estate is a sight to behold.

Their outdoor spans a whopping 7.38 and we've seen its immaculate flower beds and sweet vegetable patch in glimpses shown off in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

The Sussexes have a large family pool outside as well as a playpark for their two children.

The Duchess has previously revealed they fell in love with the property at first sight. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."