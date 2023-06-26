Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal remains strong amid false reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to shine brighter than ever, dispelling any whispers of turbulence within their thriving partnership with Netflix.

Despite the swirling rumors, a spokesperson for the streaming titan confirmed the strength of their ongoing collaboration with Archewell Productions, the couple's production company.

"The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn't ending anytime soon. We're currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus," affirmed a Netflix spokesperson to ET.

© Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's deal with Netflix remains strong

The Sussexes' exciting journey began in earnest after stepping back as senior royal members in March 2020 and swapping the UK for sunny California. They then signed an impressive deal, rumored to be worth around a cool US$100 million, with the streaming behemoth.

Their docuseries Harry & Meghan, released at the tail end of 2022, smashed global records, making it an instant sensation. Despite this phenomenal success, there were murmurings about Netflix pressing the couple to bring forth more projects to secure the rest of their deal.

The next offering on the horizon is Harry's Heart of Invictus, slated for an August premiere.

© Getty Meghan and Harry recently ended their deal with Spotify

While it seems their partnership with Spotify hit a bump, Meghan and Harry are maintaining their stride. Spotify recently announced the end of their association with the royal couple, with Meghan's podcast Archetypes concluding after a single 12-episode season.

A spokesperson relayed to HELLO!, "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

Despite the curtain call on her Spotify venture, Meghan's reflections glow with fondness. "I loved delving into the creative process, investing late nights in bed working on the writing and creative aspects. I relished in having deep, meaningful conversations with my diverse and inspiring guests, sharing laughter and lessons. It has been such a labor of love," she shared on the Archewell website.

© Photo: Instagram Meghan on Archetypes

Throughout the twelve episodes, Meghan engaged in captivating dialogues with notable figures like tennis ace Serena Williams, vocal powerhouse Mariah Carey, socialite Paris Hilton, and renowned actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu.

Surprisingly, the award-winning podcast, which clinched the Top Podcast accolade at the People's Choice Awards in December, will not return for another season.

But Meghan sounded hopeful in the concluding episode, declaring: "We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going, but as we close out this season of Archetypes, I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating, healing, and it's been fun."