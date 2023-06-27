Prince Harry's exciting news as he counts down to September

Prince Harry's latest exciting news was revealed on Monday, when the two hosts of the Invictus Games 2023 were officially announced online.

The news came in the form of a social media post, including two black and white photographs of the hosts, and it read: "MORE GREAT NEWS ABOUT THE OPENING CEREMONY! Our wonderful hosts are confirmed. Hadnet Tesfai and Steven Gätjen will lead everyone through the night.

"Hadnet Tesfai is a nationally known presenter and DJ, who, in addition to having her own TV show, podcasts or radio shows, has also hosted the opening show of the Berlin film festival.

"Her counterpart Steven Gätjen, as the host of shows like ‘Joko & Klaas gegen Pro7’, ‘Schlag den Raab’ or the broadcast of the Academy Awards, is a universally known TV face. In his own podcast ‘Kino oder Couch’ (cinema or couch), the film specialist Steven Gätjen chats about films, series or his private life."

Fans loved the update too, with one writing: "Very good news," and another adding: "Well done!!" Many also added clapping emojis to share their excitement.

One fan quizzed: "Is Harry involved at all?" and another leapt to his defence, writing: "Oh please, Prince Harry is the patron and founder of the Invictus Games and the Invictus Games Foundation, since 2014 so to answer your question, yes he is involved."

In April, the Duke appeared via video link during a Invictus Games event, and used his time to thank the Prime Minister, members of parliament, team Germany and everyone at the event for all of their support.

He was seen wearing a navy suit, appearing against a plain white background with a plant to the side of him. It is unclear if the royal was filming from inside his $14million Montecito mansion, but it seems likely considering the couple have their own shared office there.

This good news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered some disappointing news lately. Firstly, Meghan's $20 million Spotify podcast deal came to an end.

A joint statement from Archewell and Spotify expressed mutual agreement not to continue and highlighted the pride they felt for the series they created together.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a rep stated to HELLO!

Meghan herself also confirmed the news by writing on her website: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversations with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love."

After this, it came to light that the Duke and Duchess have tried and failed to obtain a patent and trademark on the phrase 'Archetypes' for their business, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Their application was not accepted due to the existing company, Archetypes LLC, however, Harry and Meghan's lawyer is reportedly asking for more time to revise the application in hopes of getting it pushed through.