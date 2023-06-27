Prince Edward is Prince Philip's double during latest outing

The Duke of Edinburgh was seen at Guards Polo Club in Windsor at the weekend

Prince Edward, 59, was pictured at Guards Polo Club in Windsor at the weekend, and the royal surprised us by bearing a striking resemblance to his late father, Prince Philip.

The Duke was there to present the trophy to the winners of the Royal Windsor Cup, and he was seen sporting a smart double breasted blazer, beige trousers and a summer fedora hat.

An unearthed photo of Prince Philip shows him in a nearly identical outfit, and the pair are the spitting image of each other.

As well as the uncanny outfits, Edward's face has become more and more like his father as he ages.

The royal is following after his father

Earlier in the week, the Duke stepped out at Royal Ascot, wearing a black suit, black top hat and lemon yellow waistcoat. Looking back at Prince Philip in 1989 he looked so similar to how Edward looks now.

The royal has a striking resemblance to his late father

Edward has been mirroring his father from a young age, and in 1976, they were both pictured wearing tartan kilts at the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland, alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Queen Mother.

Edward isn't the only member of the family who has been compared to his late father as at Trooping the Colour, fans noticed the resemblance between King Charles and his late dad.

King Charles III riding on horseback at the Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour'

As His Majesty rode a horse down the mall, he was wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, including a bearskin hat, and many people couldn't believe their eyes!

"So you are telling me this is King Charles and not the late Prince Philip?!!!" one of the online comments read.

And it seems the genes have been passed down another generation too, with King Charles' son Prince Harry being compared to his grandfather.

Prince Harry also looks like Prince Philip

Harry appears to be a carbon copy of his grandfather, bearing the same piercing clear eyes, strong brow, slender nose and thin lips in these two photographs.

Harry followed in Prince Philip's footsteps by serving in the armed forces for ten years and was deployed to Afghanistan twice, so not only do they share physical features, but also personality traits.

When William grew a beard he looked like his father when he had facial hair

When Prince William decided to grow a beard in 2008, an archived image of his father King Charles also sporting facial hair made them look more similar than ever before!

William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are often compared to their father.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte look alike

So much so, even William had to double take a childhood photo of himself after he thought it was his daughter Princess Charlotte.

In 2020, when he paid a visit to the Khidmat Centres in Bradford, he was presented with a personalised cake including memorable photographs. "Is that me?" he can be heard exclaiming. "It looks so much like Charlotte."

