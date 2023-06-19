Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie return to wedding venue on anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been married for 24 years

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh took a trip down memory lane on Monday as they returned to their wedding venue on the day of their 24th anniversary.

Prince Edward, 59, and Sophie, 58, took part in the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor – the church where the couple tied the knot on 19 June 1999.

The Duke, who was invested as a Knight of the Garter in 2006, donned his ceremonial vestments, including the dark blue velvet mantle and Tudor-style hat with a plume of white ostrich and black heron feathers.

Meanwhile, Sophie looked beautiful in a floral-printed Emilia Wickstead dress with a pink hat by Philip Treacy.

© Getty Kate and Sophie beamed at their husbands, William and Edward

© Getty Kate and Sophie looked beautiful for the service

The Edinburghs were joined at the event by the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal, as King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession into the chapel.

© Getty Prince Edward and Prince William are Knights of the Garter

See Sophie and Kate's animated chat as they watched the service from the porch of the Chapel...

WATCH: Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie watch the Order of the Garter service

It comes after they were also among the royals to attend Trooping the Colour – the King's birthday parade – in London, last Saturday.

© Getty Edward and Sophie at Trooping the Colour

Edward was dressed in military uniform in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards, while Sophie looked lovely in a cream Beulah London midi dress.

Their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15, did not attend the annual event this year.

Prince Edward and Sophie's royal wedding

After a long-term relationship, Prince Edward popped the question to PR boss Sophie Rhys-Jones in December 1998, proposing with a three-diamond ring from British royal jeweller Garrard.

Just hours before the wedding, the late Queen Elizabeth made Edward the Earl of Wessex, which meant that Sophie then became the Countess of Wessex.

© Getty Sophie and Edward at their engagement photocall in January 1999

The couple opted for a low-key ceremony with no ceremonial or military involvement at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 June 1999.

Sophie looked beautiful in a long-sleeve wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw and borrowed the 'Anthemion' tiara from the Queen.

© Getty Sophie wore a dress designed by Samantha Shaw

Edward chose to make a statement with his wedding attire, accessorising his morning suit with a cat-printed tie.

The groom's brothers, then Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, both served as his supporters on his big day.

After the marriage ceremony, newlyweds Edward and Sophie were joined by guests at Windsor Castle for a reception, where guests were served canapes and a buffet-style dinner. The couple's ten-foot chocolate wedding cake was created by Linda Fripp.

© Getty Sophie wore the Anthemion Tiara on her wedding day

Edward and Sophie welcomed their first child, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2003, followed by James, Earl of Wessex, in 2007.

In March 2023, Edward and Sophie became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with their son James, taking over his father's former title.

The family reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey.