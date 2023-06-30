Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bittersweet moment packing up Frogmore Cottage caught on camera

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a sprawling mansion in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and with no plans to move back to the UK, they have given up the lease on Frogmore Cottage.

This week the news was confirmed that the couple have officially vacated the property with Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, reporting: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

© PA Images The couple used to reside at Frogmore Cottage

However, it was back in 2020 when the couple moved most of their belongings out of the property and the bittersweet moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex packed their bags at the Windsor home was caught on camera when they filmed for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

See the couple's rollercoaster of emotions while packing up…

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pack up at Frogmore Cottage

"It really gave us a chance to look back at our whole love story," revealed the Duchess, as she and Harry plucked out memorable photographs from their personal stash.

The home was also the first place they raised their son Archie, so of course, it held so many magical memories. Prince Harry said it was "very sad" and revealed they had imagined their future with Archie running around the garden and swimming in the Queen's pond.

The Duchess reminisced as she packed up

The Netflix documentary also showcased happier times at the home, including bath time for Archie and the couple relaxing in their country-style kitchen.

Before moving in, the Sussexes spent £2.4 million renovating Frogmore Cottage into a four-bedroom-and-nursery property.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen in their former kitchen

According to The Sun, part of Harry and Meghan's extensive renovations included the installation of an 'eco-boiler' which supplies endless hot water and low-carbon heat. The royals would have been forced to part ways with the high-tech equipment which is estimated to have cost up to a whopping £50,000.

What's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home like?

Their property is stunning inside and out

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed they fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

And the glimpses we've seen inside the home since prove exactly that – it's a true haven!

© Giggster Check out their games room

Epic features of the property include a games room, tennis court, outdoor pool and even a private playground for the kids.

Archie loves baking in the kitchen

Their rustic kitchen is the perfect place for family cooking and we've seen both doting parents use their relaxed lounge for storytime.

Meghan's interior design prowess has been showcased throughout the stunning home with her favourite crystals, candles and artwork.